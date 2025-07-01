MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s General Staff has actually acknowledged the loss of control over part of territories in the north of the Sumy Region.

The current combat situation map indicating relevant areas was posted on the Ukrainian General Staff’s Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Thus, according to the map, the Ukrainian army no longer controls areas around the settlements of Vodolagi, Basovka, Loknya, Novenkoye, and Belovody in the north of the Sumy Region whereas previous such maps, in particular the one released on June 30, designated these areas as controlled by Ukraine.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the village of Novenkoye was liberated on March 9, Basovka - on April 6, Loknya - on May 24, Belovody - on May 26, and Vodolagi - on May 30.