Three days of mourning declared in CAR after death of 29 people in stampede

NAIROBI, June 27. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) has declared three days of mourning after a stampede at a lyceum that killed at least 29 people and injured more than 260, information portal Africanews reported.

According to the online publication, the incident occurred at the educational institution in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. The commotion was caused by a transformer explosion during the final exams, at which more than 5,000 people were present.

Prime Minister Felix Moloua visited one of the hospitals where the injured were admitted.

Most of the victims, including 16 girls, died on the spot in the crush. The deaths of other people were confirmed upon admission to the nearby hospitals.

The Russian Embassy in Bangui expressed its condolences "to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to all those affected by this emergency. The death of young people, including those of school age, is an irreparable loss for families and the whole country," the diplomatic mission noted on Telegram. "We hope for a speedy recovery of the injured and consider it necessary to establish the causes of this tragedy.".