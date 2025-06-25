MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Ukraine is currently executing actions on Iranian territory that serve the interests of the collective West and Israel, according to Vasily Prozorov, a former officer of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

Earlier, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported the detention by Iranian security forces of three Ukrainian intelligence officers suspected of plotting an attack on a drone manufacturing facility in Isfahan.

Prozorov commented, "Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly announced their intent to target Iranian drone production facilities. Of course, this benefits Western and Israeli interests. Once again, Ukraine is playing the role of the boy who pulls chestnuts out of the fire for others." He added, "Ukrainian special services have long been acting as de facto agents for foreign powers."

He further highlighted the well-known close ties between Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence agencies, suggesting that cooperation between the two nations in sabotaging Iranian industrial sites is entirely plausible. "Since the Maidan coup and Ukraine’s clear alignment with Western countries, Ukrainian intelligence has increasingly focused on Iran, effectively fulfilling the objectives of British, American, and Israeli intelligence services," Prozorov concluded.