Ukraine should not be accepted into EU, NATO — Hungary's Orban

BUDAPEST, June 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed strong opposition to Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union and NATO, warning that such moves could provoke a direct conflict between Western nations and Russia. Speaking ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague (June 24-25) and the subsequent EU summit in Brussels (June 26-27), Orban stated, "If the EU accepts Ukraine into its ranks, it would immediately trigger an open war, and even after a ceasefire, the risk of sustained conflict between Europe and Russia would remain."

He further cautioned that Ukraine's inclusion in NATO could lead to an immediate war with Russia and raise the specter of a third world war.

"Therefore, Ukraine should not be admitted into NATO or the European Union. Protecting Hungary's fundamental security interests means avoiding integration with a country embroiled in such a conflict," Orban emphasized.

This stance comes amid a broader debate in Hungary, prompted by the publication of a declaration signed by several political and public figures in Budapest. The document expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Russia and the Hungarian government's cautious approach to military aid and rapid EU accession for Ukraine. Orban criticized the signatories, claiming they overlook Hungary's national interests. "They underestimate the consequences of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and inadvertently serve Russia's strategic gains, while misjudging the true interests of the European Union," he argued.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Hungary has maintained a position advocating for a peaceful resolution. Unlike many other EU countries, it has refrained from supplying weapons to Ukraine, although it has condemned Russia's actions and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. The Hungarian government continues to provide economic and humanitarian assistance, including aid to refugees.