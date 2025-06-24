Iran claims victory over Israel, forces it to stop aggression — top security body

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Iran has won in the conflict with Israel, the Supreme National Security Council said.

"By divine grace, <…> victory has been achieved, forcing the enemy to regret its actions, acknowledge defeat, and unilaterally cease its aggression," Iranian state broadcaster IRIB quoted the top security body as saying in a statement.

According to the National Security Council, the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared to respond decisively to any aggressive action by Israel.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all tasks set for the operation against Iran.