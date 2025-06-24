Trump called Israeli PM demanding to halt attacks due to Iran’s weakening — TV

NEW YORK, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before announcing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, demanding that he stop all hostilities, as Iran is "significantly weakened," NBC News reported, citing a senior White House official.

"No more war, no more fighting. The Iranians have been significantly weakened," the source quoted the US leader as telling Netanyahu.

While Trump spoke with the Israeli prime minister, his national security team sent messages to the Iranians, urging them to halt attacks on Israel and agree to a ceasefire. Prior to that, according to the TV channel, the US president called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and requested that he pressure Tehran to reach a ceasefire. NBC News pointed out that Trump convinced both sides of the conflict to cease fire as soon as possible.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement about six hours after its announcement, that is about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). According to the US leader, Tehran will cease fire first, followed by Tel Aviv twelve hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."