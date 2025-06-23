Washington unaware of whereabouts of Iran’s uranium stockpiles after US strikes — media

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. Top US officials are unaware of the whereabouts of Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium after the United States delivered strikes on the country's nuclear facilities, The New York Times newspaper said.

According to the media outlet, neither US Vice President JD Vance nor International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi know where the 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity Iran previously had now is. Meanwhile, the newspaper noted that the strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure could set its nuclear program back 2-5 years.

On the night of June 22, US President Donald Trump said that the US military had carried out a successful attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said Tehran should agree to end the conflict. Israel has been striking Iran daily since June 13 as part of an operation against Iran's nuclear program.