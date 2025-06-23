IDF attacks government targets in Tehran with 'unprecedented force' — Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is striking government targets in the center of Tehran with unprecedented force, Defense Minister Israel Katz has said.

"The IDF is now attacking the regime’s targets and government repressive organs in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force," Katz said. The minister's statements were disseminated by the press service of the Israel Defense Forces.

Katz also vowed that "the Iranian regime will be held accountable for every shot fired at Israeli territory," affirming that Israeli strikes on Iranian targets "will persist with unwavering resolve." He emphasized, "We (Israel - TASS) will continue to defend our rear areas and neutralize the enemy until all our military objectives are accomplished."