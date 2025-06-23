Iran's army chief guarantees 'decisive response' against US for strikes on nuclear sites

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. The US will receive a decisive response to its aggressive actions against Iran, said Lieutenant General Amir Hatami, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army.

"Throughout Iran's history, we have witnessed crimes by the US. Every time Americans have committed crimes against Iran, they have received a decisive response. And this time will be no different," he said at a meeting with Iranian military commanders broadcast by the state-run IRIB TV channel.

"We will resolutely defend this country's independence, its territorial integrity, and the Islamic republic's sacred state order, which safeguards the national independence and territorial integrity of the country. We will fight until victory," Hatami stressed.

In the early morning hours of June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed. Iran’s top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

Reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.