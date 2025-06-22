Iranian foreign minister expects meeting with Putin in Moscow on June 23

ANKARA, June 22. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that he expects a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

"I am going to Moscow today, and tomorrow morning I will have a meeting with President Putin. Russia is a friend of Iran, we have a strategic partnership. We always consult with each other and coordinate our positions. Tomorrow I will have serious negotiations with Russian President, and we will continue to work with each other," he told a press conference in Istanbul, which was broadcast by Turkey’s TRT World TV channel.

Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Iranian minister noted. "We know that they, together with China, tried to propose a resolution on suspension of military actions. Obviously, the situation has changed now. I will discuss this issue and how to proceed further," he said.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.