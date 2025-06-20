Romanian leader Dan appoints former acting president Bolojan as prime minister

BUCHAREST, June 20. /TASS/. Romanian President Nicusor Dan has appointed the country's former Acting President Ilie Bolojan as the country’s prime minister.
"I am appointing Ilie Bolojan as prime minister. <...> It is in Romania’s interests to make sure that the government is supported by a strong majority, and the parties understand it," Dan told reporters in a video posted on the president's official page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).