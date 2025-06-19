Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted 65% of Iranian missiles over past day, news report says

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system was able to intercept 65% of Iranian missiles fired over the past 24 hours, NBC News reported, citing a former senior Israeli intelligence official who continues to receive daily briefings from the Israeli government.

According to the official, Iranian missiles are equipped with a navigation system for the final phase of their flight that helps them accurately hit designated targets.

Despite significant leadership losses after the surprise Israeli attack last week, Iran still has significant missile stockpiles, the person told NBC News. He described Iran’s approach as "strategic patience."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing.