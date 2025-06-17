Iran delivers strikes on airbases in Israel — agency

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. Iran has delivered a series of strikes on airbases in Israel, the Fars news agency reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military unit.

"The new large-scale missile operation targeted the Zionist regime’s (Israeli - TASS) airbases used by the enemy’s warplanes for attacks on our country," the IRGC said in a statement. The IRGC warned that "targeted operations" against Israel will be continued.

The Iranian mass media reported earlier that the country’s military had launched another batch of ballistic missiles at Israel.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran continued to exchange strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.