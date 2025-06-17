Trump wants a 'real end' to Iranian nuclear weapons — journalist

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump demands that Iran put a "real end" to its nuclear program, CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs said on her page on the X social network.

"I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire," Jacobs quoted Trump as saying aboard the presidential plane. She noted that the US leader emphasized wanting a "real end," with Iran "giving up entirely" on nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Trump said that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was mistaken in saying that the US leader left the G7 summit in Canada to work on a ceasefire in the Middle East.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.