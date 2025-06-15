Consular section of Russian embassy in Tehran suspends operation

TEHRAN, June 15. /TASS/. The consular section of the Russian embassy in Tehran is temporarily suspending its operation.

"Due to the current situation, the consular section of the embassy is temporarily suspending its work," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

The resumption of the consular section's work will be announced later.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.