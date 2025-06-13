Israel will deliver intensive strikes against Iran in coming days — ABC News

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. Israel will continue delivering very intensive strikes against Iran in the next few days, ABC News television reported.

The United States were informed in advance about plans to start the operation against Iran, the TV channel said, citing an unknown US information source aware of developments. The US transferred to Israel highly accurate intelligence information used to start bombing of Iran, ABC News informed. According to it, the US will help to defend Israel if needed, particularly from ballistic missiles. At the same time, the US did not take part in strikes against Iran, the source told the TV channel.