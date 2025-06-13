US hopes to continue talks on Iran’s nuclear program — Trump

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects that negotiations between Washington and Tehran on Iran’s nuclear program will continue despite Israeli strikes, the US leader told Fox News.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see," Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin quoted Trump as saying on the X social network.

"There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," Trump said. According to Griffin, he was referring to some of the Iranian senior officials, reported to have been killed by Israeli strikes.

According to Reuters, the US authorities expect the next round of talks to take place on June 15, as was previously scheduled.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. He warned that the strikes will continue. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called it a "preemptive strike" and warned his compatriots about Iran’s retaliatory attack.