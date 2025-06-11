Iranian Defense Minister threatens US with strikes on all American bases in Middle East

DUBAI, June 11. /TASS/. Iran’s Defense Minister, Major-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has issued a stern warning, asserting that if armed conflict with the United States erupts, Iran will target all US military bases across the Middle East.

"Some American representatives are threatening that if negotiations fail, it could escalate into open conflict," Nasirzadeh stated on Iranian state television. "While I remain hopeful for a successful diplomatic resolution, we are prepared for any scenario. If conflict is forced upon us, the enemy will face greater losses. In such a case, the United States would be compelled to withdraw from the region. All American bases are within our reach, and we will not hesitate to strike them on the territories of the countries where they are situated."

According to Nasirzadeh, Iran recently conducted a test of a missile equipped with a 2-ton warhead, underscoring the extensive capabilities of its operational forces. "We will not accept any restrictions, and no one has the right to negotiate in this regard," Nasirzadeh emphasized.

The United States maintains a global network of approximately 1,000 military bases, with over 170,000 American personnel deployed across more than 80 countries. The majority of US troops are stationed in Japan, Germany, and South Korea. In the Middle East, US military facilities are located in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

On May 23, the US and Iran conducted their fifth round of negotiations in Rome regarding Tehran's nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, acting as a mediator, stated that certain, but not definitive, progress had been achieved. The sixth round of talks is scheduled to take place in Muscat on June 15, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.