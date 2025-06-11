More US troops deployed in Los Angeles than in Iraq, Syria — TV

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. The number of US troops deployed in the Californian city of Los Angeles currently exceeds that in Iraq and Syria, ABC News reports.

"There are 4,800 activated Guard and Marine personnel in LA, compared to the 2,500 troops in Iraq and 1,500 in Syria," the broadcaster points out.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the streets in response to the raids, with protests escalating into riots. US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom, who later sued the US president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for sending in troops without his permission.