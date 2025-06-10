Szijjarto accuses Zelensky of crude anti-Hungarian propaganda

BUDAPEST, June 10. /TASS/. Hungary faces crude propaganda from Vladimir Zelensky because he wants a government obedient to Brussels to be established there, which will supply Kiev with weapons and support war, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

Zelensky gave an interview to opposition Hungarian online publication Valaszonline to say that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was making a mistake by refusing military assistance to Ukraine, and that the majority of Hungarians allegedly supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"The interview with President Zelensky is an example of very blatant anti-Hungarian propaganda from Ukraine, which we have been facing for many years," the foreign minister said at a press conference after a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman.

"The reason for this very crude propaganda is obviously that Hungary is on the side of peace and does not supply weapons to Ukraine. We are not sending it to Ukraine for the money of the Hungarian people."

He noted that Zelensky "would probably be interested in having a puppet government in Hungary that would send money from its citizens to Ukraine, send Hungarian soldiers and weapons there, and support the war."

The minister expressed serious doubt that the Hungarian people want this, pointing out that the issue will be resolved at the next parliamentary elections in April 2026.

According to him, "the issue of whether a pro-Ukrainian government advocating war or a national government advocating peace will be created there." Szijjarto said that Hungary supports a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and would like to see a ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.