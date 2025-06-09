At least 13 Palestinians, including chidren, killed in Israeli strikes on south Gaza

RABAT, June 9. /TASS/. At least 13 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and dozens wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes on Khan Yunis, a city in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestine’s WAFA news agency, some projectiles hit tents where internally displaced persons were accommodated.

The attack on Khan Yunis also included drones, the report says.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.