Hamas did not reject Witkoff’s latest proposal on Gaza, leader says

CAIRO, June 5. /TASS/. Hamas did not reject the Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, but made some amendments, the Palestinian movement’s leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya said.

"Last week, we received Witkoff’s latest proposal, which called for releasing ten living hostages and handing over the bodies of 18 deceased captives within seven days. However, there was no guarantee that military operations would not resume on the eighth day. We did not reject the proposal but made some amendments, demanding real guarantees that fighting in Gaza would not resume," al-Hayya noted in an address broadcast by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

The Hamas leader stressed that the movement "is ready for a new serious round of talks." He also accused Israel of disrupting the agreements "that could have been reached since March."

The Ynet news website reported on May 29 that Witkoff’s new proposal provided for an immediate 60-day ceasefire in the enclave and the release of ten living hostages in the first week. According to the media outlet, Hamas will also have to hand the bodies of 18 deceased captives over to Israel. The Jewish state, in turn, will release Palestinian prisoners based on previously approved lists. In addition, the document highlights the need to resume humanitarian supplies to Gaza through the UN and other international organizations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the same day that Israel had approved the plan before it was sent to Hamas.

On May 31, the radicals sent their response to the US envoy’s proposal to mediators. Hamas said it was "ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails." However, the movement also demanded that a permanent ceasefire be declared in Gaza, Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave and humanitarian aid be provided to the strip. Witkoff and the Israeli leadership took the response as Hamas’ actual rejection of the proposal.