Israeli strike on school in Gaza Strip kills 18 people — TV

DOHA, June 4. /TASS/. An Israeli strike on a school in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip has killed 18 people, Al Jazeera reported, citing a source at the Nasser Hospital.

"Eighteen people, including children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on tents at a school in the western part of Khan Yunis, where displaced persons were staying," the source said.

Earlier, the broadcaster said that the attack had killed ten people.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed military operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel failed to make a ceasefire agreement in several rounds of talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US.