NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russian military airfields sharply raised the level of risk in the Ukraine conflict, said US special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

"I'm telling you, the risk levels are going way up," he said on Fox News. "People have to understand, in the national security space, when you attack an opponent's part of their national survival system, which is their triad, the nuclear triad, that means your risk level goes up because you don't know what the other side is going to do. You're not sure. And that's what they [Ukraine] actually did."

According to Kellogg, the US is trying to keep risks down and prevent the conflict from expanding.

Ukraine’s attacks showed that it is ready to show initiative in military operations and raise the risk to levels that could be unacceptable to Moscow, he said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had carried out a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were put out. The ministry also said that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.