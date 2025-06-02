Ukraine to study Russian memorandum on settlement

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Kiev will review the Russian memorandum on settlement and formulate its response, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy announced during a news conference following the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

"We need to thoroughly examine the Russian document and assess its contents," Tikhy stated. "Rest assured, we will share our response once we have done so."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the delegation, clarified that Ukraine will have one week to familiarize itself with the memorandum.