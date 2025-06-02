Sixteen Palestinians, including six children, killed in Israeli strike on north Gaza home

CAIRO, June 2. /TASS/. At least 16 people were killed as a result of a strike carried out by the Israeli Armed Forces on a residential building in the city of Jabalia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, according to reports from Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

According to the channel, six children were among the fatalities. The exact number of those injured has not been specified.

Earlier, the press service of the Israeli army reported that, over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force had struck dozens of military targets across the Gaza Strip, including "military structures belonging to terrorist organizations," "tunnels and weapons depots," as well as "terrorist squads." The press service further noted that over the last 24 hours, Israeli forces had also "expanded their ground operation" in the enclave, "eliminating weapons depots and numerous terrorist infrastructure facilities both above and below ground."