Israel provides medical care to over 500 Syrian Druze

TEL AVIV, May 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces report that they have provided medical assistance to around 500 Syrian Druze in Syria.

"In recent weeks, troops of the 210th Division and the Medical Corps have set up an advanced mobile triage center to treat the wounded in southern Syria. The facility is designed to provide medical care and support to the Syrian Druze population in the area. To date, more than 500 Syrian civilians in need of medical care have been treated at the facility," the statement said.

Israel began operating an advanced mobile sorting station for wounded Syrian Druze near the village of Khader in southern Syria on May 8.