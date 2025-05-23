Million-strong army in politically volatile Ukraine to pose threat to EU security — Orban

BUDAPEST, May 23. /TASS/. The EU’s intention to sustain a million-strong Ukrainian force represents a danger to the security of EU member states, given Ukraine’s instability, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Kossuth radio.

"Ukraine is a politically volatile country, and no one can predict what leadership it will have," he stressed. As a result, there is no assurance that Ukraine – or its armed forces – will maintain a cooperative attitude toward EU nations. According to the prime minister, the EU’s support for Ukraine’s proposed million-strong army constitutes "a grave risk to Europe’s security."

Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, the Hungarian government has refrained from sending weapons and has rejected military assistance. While Budapest denounced Russia’s actions, it has consistently stated that the conflict cannot be ended by force, but must be resolved through diplomacy.