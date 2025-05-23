EU Council to discuss on May 27 depriving Hungary of vote

BRUSSELS, May 23. /TASS/. The Council of the European Union will hold a hearing on May 27 on depriving Hungary of a vote under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, according to the agenda published on its website.

"Ministers will hold the eighth hearing of Hungary as part of the Article 7 procedure triggered by the European Parliament’s reasoned proposal of September 2018," the program says.

Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union allows for suspension of some rights of the community states, including the voting rights of a country's representative in the EU Council over actions that run counter to common values.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that many EU officials discussed depriving Hungary of a vote due to Budapest's ability to block key decisions of the community primarily related to Russia.