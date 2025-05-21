Israel allows 100 trucks with aid to enter Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, May 22. /TASS/. Israel has let 100 trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

"100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid by the UN and the international community, including flour, baby food, and medical equipment were transferred today (Wednesday) via the Kerem Shalom Crossing into the Gaza Strip. All aid was transferred after a thorough security inspection," it wrote on its X page.

According to COGAT, this was done at "the recommendation of IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) officials, and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon."

"We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip while making every effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization," it emphasized.