General elections in Palestine to take place within year — LAS

CAIRO, May 17. /TASS/. General presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, within a year, the leaders of the countries of the League of Arab States (LAS) said in their declaration following the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad.

"The people can elect their legitimate representatives only via democratic elections. This is why general presidential and parliamentary elections will be held within a year in all Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem," the final declaration reads.