Istanbul to host trilateral meetings on Ukraine on Friday — Turkish diplomats

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. A number of trilateral meetings on Ukraine will be held on Friday in Istanbul where direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to take place, sources at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told TASS.

According to them, a meeting between Turkish, US, and Ukrainian officials is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. local time (7:45 a.m. GMT), to be followed by a Turkey-Russia-Ukraine meeting at 12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m.).

Turkey’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, will address the latter meeting with words of greeting, the sources said.

Earlier, Turkish media reports said a four-party meeting on Ukraine could be held, with US officials present, but the republic’s MFA has yet to confirm that information.

The meetings will be held in the presidential residence at Dolmabahce Palace, where direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since the spring of 2022, are expected to take place. Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is leading the Russian delegation. He explained earlier that the idea behind direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is to achieve a lasting peace and remove the root causes of the crisis.