Pakistani drone attacks endanger civilians — Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI, May 10. /TASS/. Pakistan launched multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight on May 10, targeting residential areas of India’s Jammu and Kashmir union territory, endangering civilians and religious sites, the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu," the military agency noted.

According to the ministry, "multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites."

"The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation," the agency emphasized.

Earlier, ANI reported explosions in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Pathankot in Punjab on May 9 and 10. Intensive combat with Pakistani troops is underway in Srinagar. Air defense systems have been engaged.