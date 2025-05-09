Iran tells US it doesn’t want nuclear weapon — Witkoff

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Tehran has told Washington that is doesn’t want nuclear weapon, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff said in an interview with the Breitbart News portal.

"They [Iranians] cannot have a bomb and they have said they do not want a bomb," he said.

Mediated by Oman, the US-Iranian talks kicked off on April 12 in the Omani capital. The second took place on April 19 in Rome, and the third on April 26 in Oman again. The Iranian delegation is led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team is headed by Witkoff.