China, Russia to join forces in defending just world, countering hegemony — Xi

BEIJING, May 7. /TASS/. Russia and China will work together to defend the results of the victory in World War II and the international system based on the UN and international law and oppose hegemony and "power politics," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on arrival in Moscow.

"As major powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia will work together to uphold the results of the victory in World War II, resolutely defend the international system based on the UN, international law and order and firmly oppose hegemony and 'power politics, '" China Central Television quoted him as saying.

The Chinese president also said that Beijing and Moscow will "promote the creation of a more equitable and reasonable global governance system.".