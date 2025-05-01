More than 1,600 people killed in Haiti in Q1 2025 — UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 2. /TASS/. At least 1,617 people were killed and 580 were wounded in Haiti during the first three months of this year, said Reliefweb, the information service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"During the first quarter of 2025, the human rights situation in Haiti remained extremely worrying, marked by mass crimes, kidnappings and sexual violence." Reliefweb informed, citing the UN Office in Haiti.

From January 1 to March 31, 2015, "at least 1,617 people were killed and 580 injured in violence involving gangs, self-defense groups and members of the population, as well as in operations carried out by security forces. At the same time, over the same period, at least 161 kidnappings for ransom were documented," the UN said.

"The first quarter was marked by the intensification of the activities of criminal groups to expand their territorial influence in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and its surroundings," Reliefweb added.

Haiti is experiencing a serious security crisis after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021 and the devastating earthquake there. Gangs control the greater portion of the country’s territory.