Congo vows to speed along growing ties with Russia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Republic of Congo intends to develop cooperation with Russia, and relations between the two countries are gaining momentum, President Denis Sassou Nguesso told agency African Initiative in an interview.

"We intend to continue and develop cooperation, for example, in the agricultural sector, as well as in civilian personnel training. We see our relations with Russia quickly gaining steam, building on the legacy of cooperation that once existed with the Soviet Union," the head of state noted.

Nguesso added that the country is currently increasing cooperation with Russia in the oil sector.

"Russian companies are involved in oil exploration and production in our country. We have a major project with Russia to build an oil pipeline between Pointe-Noire and Brazzaville. Also, Russia helps us with the training of law enforcement officers, as well as with their equipment," the president said.