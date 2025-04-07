Norway to provide another 335 million euros to buy artillery rounds for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 7. /TASS/. Oslo will allocate about 335 million euros in additional funds to buy artillery rounds for Kiev, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Norway will earmark an additional 4 billion Norwegian kroner (about 335 million euros - TASS) for purchasing artillery rounds for Ukraine," he said.

According to the official, this amount equals about 10% of the money the EU plans to provide.

Brussels earlier pledged to buy 2 million rounds for Ukraine in 2025.

"Norway's leading defense companies will participate in industrial programs for the militarization of the European Union," he said.

According to von der Leyen, although Norway is not an EU member, its companies will have the same access to defense contracts as EU-based firms.

While Norway is not an EU member, it is part of the European Economic Area.