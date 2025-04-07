Over 50,700 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 — Gaza Health Ministry

CAIRO, April 7. /TASS/. More than 50,700 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 due to military actions, said the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave on its Telegram channel.

"Since October 2023, the number of casualties from Israeli aggression has increased to 50,752, while another 115,475 people have been injured," the ministry said in a statement. It added that 137 injured people and 57 bodies had been admitted to Gaza hospitals over the past day.

The situation in the Middle East worsened sharply after the penetration of armed supporters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and hostage-taking. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all the abductees.

On March 18, Israel interrupted the ceasefire established in January by launching heavy strikes on the Gaza Strip. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by the refusal of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to accept the proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. It said the purpose of the operation was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.