US investigators plan to issue report on Washington plane crash within 30 days

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. The US National Transportation Safety Board is planning on issuing a preliminary report on the plane crash in the US capital within 30 days, NSBT member Todd Inman said at a news conference.

"Our intention is to have a preliminary report within 30 days, and the final report will be issued once we've completed all of our fact finding and investigation," he said.

An American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The American Airlines flight, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. There were at least three service members aboard the helicopter. Upon the collision, both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. The bodies of 28 people have been plucked out of the water so far. US authorities said there are no survivors.

According to the Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were aboard the plane. A source told TASS that Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the world championships in pairs figure skating for Russia in 1994, were also among the passengers, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, Soviet bronze medalist in pairs figure skating.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Russian citizens were killed in the plane crash. The US has already been in contact with Russia about transferring of their remains.