More than 100 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past day

CAIRO, October 30. /TASS/. Over 100 people have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours due to attacks and bombardments by Israeli forces on various areas of the enclave, mainly its northern part, the Health Ministry said.

"In the past 24 hours, 102 people fell victim to Israel's aggression in Gaza. Another 287 Arabs were injured," the report said. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 43,163 people have been killed and 101,510 Palestinians wounded in the enclave since the beginning of the Israeli military operation.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.