Biden calls Hamas leader’s death a 'moment of justice'

BERLIN, October 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden called the death of Hamas Politburo chief Yahya Sinwar a "moment of justice."

"The death of the Hamas leader is a moment of justice. He had the blood of Americans and Israelis, Palestinians and Germans and so many others on his hands," he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I told the Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] yesterday: let’s make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas," Biden said.

On Thursday, the Israeli army’s press service said that Sinwar was eliminated during an Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16. The country’s authorities consider him one of the main organizers of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas has not yet officially commented on reports of Sinwar’s death.