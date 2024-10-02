IDF reports seven servicemen killed in fighting in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. The Israeli army is suffering losses during the first days of the ground operation in southern Lebanon, the army press service announced the deaths of seven servicemen there at once.

The press service's statement lists the names of the dead, saying that all of them fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

In addition, seven more Israeli soldiers were severely wounded in the fighting.

Earlier today, the military reported its first combat casualty in southern Lebanon, announcing the death of a commander from the Egoz unit of the Commando Brigade. In total, eight Israeli military personnel were reported killed on October 2.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 2, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.