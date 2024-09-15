Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat refugee camp

DUBAI, September 15. /TASS/. Three Palestinians were killed by an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Qatar’s Al Jazeera television reported.

An unknown number of people were wounded in the attack, the report says.

In a separate development, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli troops were blowing up residential buildings in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They were also striking the Al Mawasi coastal area near Khan Yunis, another city in the enclave’s south.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.