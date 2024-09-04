Erdogan to attend Kazan BRICS Summit — media

ISTANBUL, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Haberturk TV channel reported citing sources in the Turkish presidential administration.

Earlier, Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying that the Turkish authorities had applied to join BRICS several months ago. According to the agency, the expansion of the association may be considered at the BRICS Summit in Kazan to be held on October 22-24, where the Turkish president has been invited.

On September 4, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Turkey had applied to join BRICS, adding that the application would be considered.