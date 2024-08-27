MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The operational and strategic situation, faced by the Ukrainian armed forces, remains difficult, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky admitted.

"As of today, the operational and strategic situation remains difficult. The length of the frontline, where active hostilities take place, stand at about 1,000 km. […] The most intense fight takes place on the Pokrovsk [Ukrainian name of DPR’s Krasnoarmeysk - TASS] direction," he said on Ukrainian TV.

Active hostilities also take place on Kupyansk, Liman, Toretsk and Kramatorsk directions.

On August 26, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that, after Syrsky’s report, it was decided to reinforce the Krasnoarmeysk direction, where the situation was assessed as difficult by the General Staff. One week ago, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya said that the Ukrainian armed forces relocate troops from the Kiev-controlled part of DPR, thus exposing the most important directions. According to the lawmaker, in these conditions, the surrender of Krasnoarmeysk is only a "matter of the nearest future," and Toretsk "ends its last days.".