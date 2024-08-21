Israeli strikes on Gaza kill over 50 Palestinians — TV

DUBAI, August 21. /TASS/. At least 52 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, an Israeli attack targeted a school in Gaza City, killing 12 Palestinians. Nine people were killed at a crowded market in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. Several people were killed and injured in a strike on a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave’s north. In addition, Israeli troops blew up several buildings in Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking people hostage. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.