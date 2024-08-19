Israeli military expands operations near Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it expanded operations near the cities of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in Gaza’s southern and central parts, respectively.

"Troops are destroying terrorists and terrorist military compounds above and under the ground" in these areas, the IDF said. In one such compound, dozens of rocket launchers and several anti-tank missiles were found.

Also, troops discovered and destroyed an underground tunnel that was about 1.5 kilometers long and included a Hamas military compound, according to the military. Found these were "weapons, explosives and long-term supplies used by terrorists" who had left the compound before the troops arrived, the IDF said.