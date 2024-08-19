Russian consulate general’s office may be opened in Azerbaijan, says ambassador

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A Russian consulate general’s office may be opened in Azerbaijan and this issue is currently under discussions, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told TASS.

"Russia expressed a desire to open a consulate general’s office, because we [Azerbaijan] have two consulate general’s offices in Russia, namely in Yekaterinburg and in St. Petersburg," the diplomat said. "This is natural considering the size of your country and the number of Azerbaijanis living in your country."

"However, in Azerbaijan itself, the field of work for consulates is limited," Bulbuloglu continued. "Nevertheless, the work in this direction is underway and various options have been proposed. This issue is in the stage of discussions."

Head of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin earlier stated that preparations might be soon launched to establish a Russian consulate general’s office in Khankendi.