Kamala Harris touts her official democratic nomination in US election

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that now she is officially the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

"I stand before you today to proudly announce I am now, officially, the Democratic nominee for president of the United States," Harris said at a rally in Philadelphia. She made the announcement together with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"We are the underdogs in this race, but we have the momentum, and I know exactly what we are up against," she said.

Earlier, she secured the Democratic nomination for president after receiving support from 99% of delegates inside her party in an online vote. According to Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, a total of 4,567 party delegates supported Harris.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.